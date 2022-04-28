Business owners react to the return of Buffalo’s Italian Heritage Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After two years of being placed on hold the Buffalo's Italian Heritage Festival is set to return this summer, but this time it'll be returning to its original destination.

Several years ago, the festival was moved to the outer harbor and Niagara Square.

The festival was put on pause for two years because of COVID, but now it's back home on Hertel Avenue in Little Italy.

Many are looking forward to the festivities in July, and the Chef for the Galbani Cheese, Marco Sciortino, says this year's event will be more intimate and heritage-focused.

"Bringing it back on Hertel Avenue is a plus for everyone involved," says Marco Sciortino, chef/spokesman of Galbani Cheese. "Especially the businesses, and it's something that Western New York is familiar with."

Some are saying having the Italian festival back in the Hertel area will benefit so many businesses.

"It's a good thing it's coming back. We've missed it," says Ricky Winston, a barber at Razor Sharp. "It'll bring more business to the shop, the rest of the businesses over here. It's a good thing for the community."

The general manager of Purrfect Cafe, Ashley Walker, says the business is looking forward to the festivities.

"We're very much looking forward to it. We love events on Hertel," says Walker. "It gets a lot of foot traffic and music. We love good food around here."

The Italian celebrations will happen for three days from July 15th through 17th, between Delaware and Virgil.

"So anytime you'll have an event that's going to bring hundreds and thousands of people to your area," says Sciortino. "And being outside of your door, take advantage of it. You'll be successful, whether it'll be through sales or being recognized."