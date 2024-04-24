Business owners in Allentown established a ‘Shop Allen Street’ block club

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several business owners in Allentown came together to create their own block club as a way to unite business owners along Allen Street.

Some of these owners established the ‘Shop Allen Street Block Club’ which was recently approved by the City of Buffalo.

And soon the hope is that it will be an even bigger destination.

“I’m ecstatic that they approved it,” says Barrett Schwalenberg, owner of Buffalo Big Print. “It’s going to be a lot more powerful to work and network across the city, bring people in, and spotlight Allentown more than it has been in recent years.”

The owner of Trend Up Giovanni Centurione tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that the block club would have better opportunities in receiving the help they need from the city.

“Now we can speak up and do more with the city since we’re officially a block club and we can go to city hall if we need help with something,” he says. “Or issues that’s going on in the neighborhood and overall we’re more of a voice and have a team.”

Other small business owners who have been invested in the area for years say they’re excited to see the growth of Allentown.

“I've been in Allentown for over 20 plus years, but how I see us coming together at this time,” says Saibo Kebbeh, owner of Saibo African Import. “I think we’re going to be stronger and every business is going to benefit in Allen Street.”

The mission is to have Allentown draw the community together.

“I totally see Allentown becoming more of a destination just like Elmwood Ave and Hertel,” Centurione says. “There are so many cool shops and restaurants down here that so many people are unaware that there’s a lot of shopping, restaurants, and galleries still.”

And they hope this unity for a common cause will make this historic neighborhood of shops, restaurants, and residents even tighter.

“My hope is that we can all come together within the Allentown district, and we can expand beyond Allentown into all of Buffalo,” says Maggie Lamparelli, co-owner of Buffalo Barkery.

Click here if you’re a business owner along Allen Street who’s interested in joining the block club.