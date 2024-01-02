Business owners and community leaders speak on their New Year’s resolutions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with some business owners and community leaders to see what they had to say about their New Year’s resolutions.

Buffalo’s youngest filmmaker and executive director, Buffalo Fashion Week Khalil Carr plans to make it big this year.

“My New Year's resolution is honestly to grow the community in Buffalo. We have a lot of big goals in Buffalo that’s even more films,” Carr expresses. “More fashion shows. In Spring we’re going to have a long week of fashion show and just bringing more arts to Buffalo.”

Carr explains that he has a lists of things coming up in the beginning of 2024.

“We’re holding a Gala,” he says. “We’re raising money for scholarships and to continue to provide a platform for people in Buffalo. That’s music, film, fashion.”

Executive director of Stop the Violence Coalition, Murray Holman, says his New Year’s resolution is get things back running for a building that’s on Goodyear Avenue in Buffalo for the youth.

“My New Year resolution is to make sure the county, federal government and the city come together and fund some of the programs,” he says. “We had a big program here in this building where we had over 150 kids during COVID come in here and they were working. They weren’t in the streets from four to nine.”

Murray is even looking forward to get things settled with city hall after being promised some money from the American Rescue Plan Funds.

“Now we’re talking with city hall and see how they’re going to roll it out and help our organization and I’m confident they’ll work out the bugs," he says.

Business owner Giovanni Centurione of Trend Up down in Allentown says he’s looking forward to getting more involved in the community.

“I really stopped doing resolutions years ago. I just continue being me and staying positive,” Centurione says.

He also gives some advice to those who may be thinking about starting a business.

“You’re not going to get rich right away. Start out doing pop-ups at events,” he says. “Get a tiny cubicle somewhere and share a space with someone first and grow your brand from there.”

Others say they plan to focus more on themselves this year.

"Honestly for this year I’ll be trying to revamp myself and being more professional with whatever I do,” says Taliyah Oaks. “Right now I’m in the process of creating more projects for myself and pushing myself.”