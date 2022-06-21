Business owner helping puppy left for sale in cage outside his Depew business

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A puppy left for sale in a cage outside of a business in Depew Tuesday morning is now getting help from the business' owner, who is also taking care of one of the puppy's littermates.

According to the owner of Lancaster Plumbing on Gould Avenue in Depew, he hired workers to build on his property and the workers asked if they could bring the dog there to sell it. The owner said he agreed to it, but did not know they would just leave the dog in a cage on the side of the road, and did not know the condition of the dogs.

7 News Michael Schwartz met with the business owner and saw the dog had been brought inside and has been reunited with another dog at the business. Schwartz said in the time he has been there, the owner has worked to fix the issue and properly care for the dogs, without the dog owner’s permission.

The owner of the business tells 7 News he politely asks people to stop calling and showing up at their shop with threats.

With the pups in a private room. They’re not nervous anymore, the boy has stopped shaking & is eating



Owner of Lancaster Plumbing is getting nonstop threatening calls. He says this was unacceptable…Telling me he never should’ve allowed puppies to be here if he knew condition. pic.twitter.com/K9BqRQGRKn — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) June 21, 2022

He said what happened to the puppy was unacceptable and he never would have allowed the dogs to be there if he knew their condition.