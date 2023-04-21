Business owner arrested following execution of search warrant at Wyoming County smoke shop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office announced that 35-year-old Nasser Taher of Buffalo was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at Zaza Smoke Shop in Warsaw.

According to the sheriff's office, an undercover drug buy was made following complaints of unlawful and unlicensed dealing of cannabis at the smoke shop. Following the undercover drug buy, the search warrant was issued.

The sheriff's office said around four and a half pounds of concentrated cannabis and six pounds of raw cannabis with an estimated retail value of over $84,000 was seized. A large amount of U.S. currency was also seized.

Taher was charged with first-degree criminal possession of cannabis, arraigned in Warsaw Town Court, and released on his own recognizance in compliance with NYS Bail Reform.