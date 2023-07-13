Business owner and Town of Lewiston at odds

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local business owner and the Town of Lewiston appear to be at odds, over what may be a big misunderstanding between the two.

Samantha Bassett owns the Little Bakery in Niagara Falls and put this post on its business Facebook page.

It claims the Town of Lewiston's building and code enforcement department no longer supports their business activities.

Bassett told 7 News' Pheben Kassahun customers of The Little Bakery often come to her home in Sanborn to pick up food items and charitable donations that they give out.

"That's sort of how it all started because we're giving away free bread. I'm assuming they didn't like that we were giving something away for free so they found reasons to come and mess with us," Sanborn resident Bassett said. "They're stopping us from trying to help each other when people need it the most."

Now Bassett said she received another letter from the Town stating she would need to go to court on Wednesday, July 19 for violating two Town codes.

Those town codes appear to deal with a shed and a swimming pool Bassett had put up on the property where she and her boyfriend live.

The Town of Lewiston Supervisor Steve Broderick said the couple violated two town codes in building them, and they need to pay to have them re-inspected by the town to ensure the utilities installed in it, are up to code.

"Mr. Condy came in and got a permit for the shed. During that interview for the permit, he was asked if there was any electrical. He said no, there is no electrical going to the shed. A week later, our inspectors went into inspect the shed which they do with every shed. It had a 220 line with a heating and A/C unit, a propane tank and a chimney in there. You're allowed to have electrical in the shed. You just have to get an electrical inspection," Broderick explained.

Broderick said if they just pay for the inspections for both the pool and shed they will not be fined, and they will not have to go to court next Wednesday.

The inspection for the pool is $75.

The inspection for the shed is based on the square footage and would cost no more that $400.