Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bus driver arrested, charged with DWI while operating school bus with children on it

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WKBW
Two males posing as utility workers in Erie County
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 09:06:14-04

CATTARAUGUS RESERVATION, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a school bus driver with DWI for allegedly driving the bus high with students on board.

Deputies said they pulled over 63-year-old Marianne Clayton Tuesday after a Seneca Nation of Indians Marshal saw the bus she was driving swerve into oncoming traffic near NY Route 438 and Woodchuck Road.

The sheriff's office says Clayton failed field sobriety tests and was found to be impaired by drugs.

At the time of the incident, nine Gowanda Central School students were on the bus and were heading to the Lakeshore BOCES.

The Gowanda School Resource Officer helped notify their parents and guardians and arranged transportation for the children.

Clayton was arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle, a misdemeanor count of DWI-Drugs, and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and was released to a sober third party.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong