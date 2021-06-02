Bus driver arrested, charged with DWI while operating school bus with children on it

CATTARAUGUS RESERVATION, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a school bus driver with DWI for allegedly driving the bus high with students on board.

Deputies said they pulled over 63-year-old Marianne Clayton Tuesday after a Seneca Nation of Indians Marshal saw the bus she was driving swerve into oncoming traffic near NY Route 438 and Woodchuck Road.

The sheriff's office says Clayton failed field sobriety tests and was found to be impaired by drugs.

At the time of the incident, nine Gowanda Central School students were on the bus and were heading to the Lakeshore BOCES.

The Gowanda School Resource Officer helped notify their parents and guardians and arranged transportation for the children.

Clayton was arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle, a misdemeanor count of DWI-Drugs, and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and was released to a sober third party.