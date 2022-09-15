Bus attendant for North Collins Central School hit by a vehicle

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police are investigating after a North Collins Central School District bus attendant was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning.

According to the school district website, a bus attendant was hit by a vehicle Thursday around 7:25 a.m. during student pickup.

The school district says no students were injured. They were taken to their respective schools and later met with the counseling staff.

"Please be assured that we will do everything we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our children." North Collins Central School District

Anyone with questions is asked to call the district office at (716) 337-0101 x1301.