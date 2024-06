DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A large cleanup is underway in Dunkirk after a tractor-trailer caught fire on the New York State Thruway.

NYS Thruway Authority

The truck was carrying pallets of watermelons. Pictures from the scene show the watermelons have spilled all over the side of the road.

The fire happened on I-90 east between Exit 60 (Westfield) and Exit 59 (Dunkirk).

NYS Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority says all travel lanes are open but the right shoulder will remain closed for several hours.