Burglary suspect charged with assaulting officers in Wyoming County

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A Wyoming County man is charged with assaulting a police officer.

State Police say 22 year old Ryder Berry fled the scene of an reported burglary in process in the Town of Java on Friday.

Troopers say they were able to locate the suspect a short time later.

Authorities say that when Berry became unruly and injured the officers trying arrest him.

He's charged with assault with intent to cause injury to an officer, menacing with a weapon, obstructing governmental investigation and resisting arrest.

Berry is being held in the Wyoming County jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

His next court date is set for Wednesday.