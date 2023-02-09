Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca.

The sheriff's office said deputies were notified of the burglary at Dancing Turtle West, a cannabis dispensary, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. A responding deputy observed the suspect vehicle traveling on Route 219 in Great Valley, the vehicle continued on into the Town of Ellicottville where an unsuccessful spike strip attempt occurred. The sheriff's office said the pursuit continued through the Village of Ellicottville and back onto Route 219 in Springville and through Springville, Boston, Hamburg and into the Town of Orchard Park.

According to the sheriff's office, Orchard Park police had two sets of spike strips deployed and one was a successful hit. The pursuit continued into West Seneca and onto the I-90 where New York State police had spike strips deployed and one was a successful hit.

The vehicle hit a guard rail and came to a stop in the area of the junction of the I-190 and I-90.

24-year-old Damion Hill and 19-year-old Anna Brown-Melson, both of Buffalo, were taken into custody. They were located with 7.5 pounds of stolen cannabis from the store valued at approximately $12,000.

Hill, the driver, faces multiple charges and 27 uniform traffic tickets. Brown-Melson faces multiple charges and three uniform traffic tickets. They were held in Salamanca police holding cells pending arraignment.