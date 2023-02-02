Watch Now
Burchfield Penney Art Center kicks off Black History Month with festive evening

Posted at 11:23 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 23:23:44-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Burchfield Penney Art Center hosted Wednesday evening an event to kick off the beginning of Black History Month: "Funky February: Celebrating in Color."

The event took place at the Art Center, with food served by Manna @ Northland, and complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks.

A community artmaking project was also featured at the event, which was led by artist LeRoi Johnson. A raffle to benefit the Art Center's Equity in Arts fund also took place at the event. Guests had the opportunity to win a piece of original artwork by Johnson.

