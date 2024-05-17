'Bundles of Hope': Group working to make a difference in the lives of those fighting cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Being diagnosed with cancer can be very scary but some students from Wilson are working to share a message of hope.

They started a group called "Bundles of Hope" to make a difference in the lives of those fighting cancer.

Amy Phillips said when the doctor told her she had cancer it didn't even register. She was in shock and said all she heard was abnormal.

"That's what I heard and I was like 'Ok so what's abnormal? I didn't hear malignant. I didn't hear cancer'," Phillips said.

She quickly went from shock to action working to get her body and mind in the best shape possible.

"Then I just chose to try to think of positive things to focus on because I think in any difficult situation if you can find or make something positive out of the situation it aids the entire process," said Phillips.

She said a special gift from her daughter and some of her friends made all the difference.

"I really appreciated it because it made me feel like they cared because it wasn't just flowers or a card," said Phillips. "It was a very nice card that they wrote but they were thoughtful in what they put into the gift."

That gift turned into an ongoing movement to spread hope through what's now called "Bundles of Hope."

Amy's daughter, Madelyn and some of her closest friends deliver thoughtful care packages to people battling cancer.

"I've always been the type of person where I want to do something if there is a problem and there's something that I can do about it," said Madelyn Kriger.

"Bundles of Hope" was created as a project through school for the Skills USA Community Service Competition. They won first place at States and now head to nationals in Atlanta.

As for Phillips, she says she is now cancer-free and thanks early detection, great medical care and optimism from her daughter.

She said the gifts her daughter and friends gave her helped her through and, "made me think of that moment that I had where I felt cared for and I wasn't alone. Even when I was alone in the hospital room, I wasn't alone."