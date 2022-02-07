Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade grand marshal introduced

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Organizers are trying to spread the word that Buffalo's big St. Patrick's Day Parade is back on, following a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, The United Irish-American Association introduced Patrick McGuinness as the grand marshal of the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade will follow its traditional route starting in Niagara Square in front of Buffalo City Hall, running up along Delaware Avenue to North Street.

Parade organizers are urging everyone to follow COVID protocols recommended by the CDC, the state, the county and the city.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held on Sunday, March 20 at 2pm.