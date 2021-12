BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's own "Singing Cops" say they will be contestants on the upcoming season of "The Amazing Race."

Buffalo Police Department officers Michael Norwood, Jr., and Armonde “Moe” Badger gained national attention in March 2019 after a Facebook post of them singing in a barbershop went viral.

Badger made the announcement on his Instagram page on Friday.

The new season premieres on CBS on January 5, 2022.

To watch the trailer for the show, click here.