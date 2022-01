BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's 'Singing Cops' Michael Norwood and Moe Badger got eliminated in the first episode of this season of 'The Amazing Race'.

Norwood and Badger were one of 11 groups to participate in this season of the show.

And just like that, we say goodbye to our first team.😔 #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/8n5JKTZG3p — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) January 6, 2022

"We got a chance to represent our city and our police department," Norwood said.