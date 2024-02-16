Buffalo's 'Old Neighborhood' St. Patrick's Day Parade set for March 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Valley Community Association announced the 29th Annual Old Neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held March 16.

Sharon Grande, a longtime community volunteer, was selected as grand marshal of the parade.

The parade kicks off at noon and will be followed by the Irish “Hooley” featuring live music by “The Reardon and Garvey Band” at the Valley Community Center.

The VCA will host a pre-parade fundraiser party on March 8 from 6-10 p.m. Five individuals who passed away and were involved in the Old Neighborhood will be honored.

For more information about any of the Valley’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities, call Denise at 716-823-4707 ext.2 or visit the Valley Community Center on Facebook or Instagram.