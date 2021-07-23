Buffalo's 'Old Neighborhood' holding half-way to St. Patrick's Day Parade on September 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Valley Community Association is holding its first half-way to St. Patrick's Day Parade in the 'Old Neighborhood' in Buffalo on September 18.

This parade follows the Valley Community Association having to cancel St. Patrick's Day parades in March 2020 and March 2021.

“With restrictions being lifted and folks getting back to normal, we felt the parade was necessary for the community,” said Scott Weigley, Chief Operations Officer. The Valley Center has not been able to host this staple in the community for the last two St. Patrick’s Day holidays. Weigley states, “We have not done a half-way parade before but felt after the last year and a half an “Old Neighborhood” parade and celebration was needed for everyone.”

The parade will follow the traditional route starting from the Valley Community Center at the corner of Elk Street and South Park Avenue in Buffalo and will travel through the Valley and First Ward neighborhoods, onto Hamburg and South Streets, continuing onto Ohio Street, ending at the Buffalo River Fest Park with a a Hooley Celebration from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. featuring Irish music, food and beer.

Resurgence Brewing Company will feature a beer at the event celebrating Buffalo's Irish heritage.

Jim Sumbrum and Pat Dunbar will serve as grand marshals for the parade.

If you want to participate in the parade, you're asked to contact the Valley Center by calling (716) 823-4707 ext. 100 or email info@thevalleycenter.com.