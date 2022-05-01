Buffalo’s North Park Theatre accepted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo’s North Park Theatre has been accepted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry.

The honorary registry was established in 2020 by the state’s Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation and "highlights businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their communities’ history."

The theatre, which is located at 1428 Hertel Avenue, opened in November 1920 and was the original movie theatre of Shea’s Amusement Company.

In 2013 local defense attorney Tom Eoannou partnered with Mike Christiano, Left Bank Restaurant and Mes Que owner, to assume full operational control of the theatre. The theatre then closed for eight months for a full-scale restoration.