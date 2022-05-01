Buffalo’s North Park Theatre accepted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo’s North Park Theatre has been accepted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry.
The honorary registry was established in 2020 by the state’s Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation and "highlights businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their communities’ history."
The theatre, which is located at 1428 Hertel Avenue, opened in November 1920 and was the original movie theatre of Shea’s Amusement Company.
In 2013 local defense attorney Tom Eoannou partnered with Mike Christiano, Left Bank Restaurant and Mes Que owner, to assume full operational control of the theatre. The theatre then closed for eight months for a full-scale restoration.
“The North Park Theatre opened in November 1920 and has remained in business for more than a century. Our theatre continues to honor the vision of original owner Michael Shea, who built opulent, grandiose theatres like the North Park to transport moviegoers away from their troubles and into new realms of imagination and possibility. We are proud to offer an eclectic mix of films from all over the world to the people of Buffalo, Western New York, and especially the Hertel-Parkside community. We are deeply honored that Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera has nominated the North Park for this special recognition, and are proud to have been added to New York State’s Historic Business Preservation Registry.”