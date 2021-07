CONEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New Yorker made a name for himself at the 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island.

Buffalo's Ronnie Hartman, better known as Megabyte Ronnie ate 27 hot dogs during the contest.

Megabyte Ronnie finished in 10th place in 2019.

The winner, Joey Chestnut, ate a record-high 76 hot dogs.