Buffalo's McKinley High School reopens to all students Monday

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — All students will be returning to Buffalo's McKinley High School on Monday.

Freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors had been coming in on staggered days since the attack that took place outside the school on February 9.

One student was stabbed, a security guard shot, and another student grazed by a bullet in that attack.

School officials say they now feel comfortable with their re-set plan, along with the new safety measures that have been put in place.

Here's the statement released by Ka'Ron Barnes, who is the Special Assistant to the Superintendent for Community Relations.

The McKinley Community worked tirelessly to ensure there was a plan in place to keep the students, faculty and staff safe.

The schedule for the second week was a "potential" schedule in the event that the McKinley Community needed additional time. Each day at the end of day, the team collaborated to address areas that needed to be tightened up.

As of Friday 3/4/22, at the end of the day, the team met and reviewed all implemented safety measures and determined that the McKinley Re-Set Plan is solid.

BPS looks forward to the safe return of every Mack on this coming Monday!