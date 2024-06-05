'Buffalo's like the Wild West': State troopers cracking down on speeding, aggressive drivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether it's the 190 or the 290 you've probably seen drivers speeding. Andre Hill said he often sees people flying by on the roads.

"Hey, Buffalo's like the Wild West — so bad. There's people on Bailey Avenue. Motorists everywhere just speeding blowing through red lights," Hill said.

Even 7 News' Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski witnessed a driver speeding Wednesday morning on Good Morning Buffalo.

"Just saw a trooper pull someone over for speeding. So they're out this morning," Mentkowski said.

And expect to see more New York State Troopers out all week long.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week through Sunday marks "Speed Week." Troopers will be cracking down on speeding and aggressive drivers. During last year's campaign, State Police issued 10,478 speeding tickets. This, as the Governor's office said speeding is listed as a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in New York State.

Jenny Bruce said she sees drivers zipping by whether it's through side streets or near schools.

"It's just constant it's everywhere. So if you're driving you have to watch out for there so if you're a pedestrian you really have to notice what people are doing because they also don't stop," Bruce said. "I notice it a lot around the expressway ramps and things like that and also on the Scajaquada."

7 News' Kristen Mirand went over to the expressway to track just how fast people were driving. Some drivers were driving as fast as 59 miles per hour where the speed limit is 30.

"It's ridiculous. You know look at — 45 mph is the next guy here. Next motorist, 49," Hill said as he watched the speed detector on the 198.

State Police is urging drivers to be safe because you could face a fine ranging from $45 to $600 for exceeding the speed limit.

"There's a lot of opportunity for improvement because it's dangerous for everybody," Bruce said.