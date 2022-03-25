Buffalo's Italian Cultural Center to hold special event to support Ukraine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Italian Cultural Center is holding a special event to show its support for the people of Ukraine.

The center, located at the corner of Hertel and Delaware Avenues, is putting on a fundraiser Sunday afternoon featuring Ukrainian borscht made by Chef Camille Le Caer, Flying Bison's Polonia Pilsner, basket raffles, crafts and face painting for the kids, a photo booth, and more.

The event will be broken into two sessions: one from noon to 2:00 p.m., the other from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and kids get in free but you must register online beforehand.

You can find more information and buy tickets here.