Buffalo's Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Parade

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — March is a long way off, but that didn't stop Irish pride from blossoming here in Buffalo this weekend.

The Valley Community Center hosted its Half-way to St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday afternoon.

People who live in the Valley and First Ward neighborhoods are excited for the return of this event that celebrates Buffalo's Irish heritage.

The parade followed its traditional route from the Valley Center along South Park Avenue, and ending at Buffalo River Fest Park, where a good old fashioned Irish party took place.