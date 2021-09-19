Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo's Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Parade

26th annual event
items.[0].image.alt
wkbw
0918 St Pats Parade for Web.jpg
Posted at 10:16 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 22:16:30-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — March is a long way off, but that didn't stop Irish pride from blossoming here in Buffalo this weekend.

The Valley Community Center hosted its Half-way to St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday afternoon.

People who live in the Valley and First Ward neighborhoods are excited for the return of this event that celebrates Buffalo's Irish heritage.

The parade followed its traditional route from the Valley Center along South Park Avenue, and ending at Buffalo River Fest Park, where a good old fashioned Irish party took place.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!