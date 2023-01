BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for Buffalo’s Galbani Italian Heritage Festival announced the festival will be held from July 14 to July 16.

The festival will be held on Hertel Avenue from Delaware to Virgil Avenue beginning at 11 a.m. each day.

After a brief hiatus, the festival returned to Hertel Avenue in 2022. It is one of the most popular summer festivals in Western New York.

You can find more information here.