BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you want to play cricket in Buffalo, now's your chance.

The City of Buffalo opened its first cricket ground at Dewey Park on Kensington Avenue, Saturday morning.

"We are so excited to have this field," said cricket player Md Salam. "For us, this is something different. I cannot explain it to you, but it's taken us like six years to get this built."

The Central Park Sporting Club hosted the grand opening.