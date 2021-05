BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Elmwood Village Farmers Market is back open for its 23rd season here in Buffalo.

This was opening weekend for the market, which is set up along Bidwell Parkway.

The open-air market features everything from fresh produce to artisan treats from all kinds of vendors.

The market will run Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm, rain or shine, through November.