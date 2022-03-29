Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo's Dyngus Day Parade set for April 18 with new route

DYNGUS DAY.png
WKBW
DYNGUS DAY.png
Posted at 11:01 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 11:01:51-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for Buffalo's Dyngus Day Parade announced the parade is set for April 18 and it will have a new route this year.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. on April 18. Check-in will be at the intersection of Memorial and Paderewski Drives from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and only vehicles participating in the parade will be allowed beyond this point.

The parade will now head west on Broadway from Memorial Drive to Fillmore Avenue.

The deadline for parade application entries is at 5 p.m. on April 7.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine