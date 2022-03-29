Buffalo's Dyngus Day Parade set for April 18 with new route

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for Buffalo's Dyngus Day Parade announced the parade is set for April 18 and it will have a new route this year.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. on April 18. Check-in will be at the intersection of Memorial and Paderewski Drives from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and only vehicles participating in the parade will be allowed beyond this point.

The parade will now head west on Broadway from Memorial Drive to Fillmore Avenue.

The deadline for parade application entries is at 5 p.m. on April 7.

You can find more information here.