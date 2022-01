BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — You don't have to wait for those popular farmer's markets in the summer to enjoy fresh food.

The Chandler Street Winter Market made its return in Buffalo Saturday.

It features about a dozen local vendors selling food and other grocery items.

The market had to be cancelled due to COVID concerns last week, but it re-opened Saturday.

The Chandler Street Winter Market takes place every Saturday until mid-April, rain or shine.