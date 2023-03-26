Buffalo's Broadway Market in the Easter spirit gearing up the Queen City for the holiday

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Spring is underway here in Western New York and that means Easter is right around the corner. It's the busiest time of year for so many vendors at Buffalo's historic Broadway Market making it the official kickoff to the Easter shopping season.

"It means a lot. We can carry on the tradition for our family," mom Sara Hotchkiss said.

Five years, she said with a smile on her face, of tradition for picking out the perfect Polish painted eggs that can be found at the Broadway Market.

"The three of us come and make a day out of it," she said.

The buzz of the Broadway Market gearing up the queen city for their Easter celebrations has an energy like none other.

"This place is incredible," Buffalonina who traveled from Boston Rick Adams said.

Mayor Byron Brown spent some time at the market and announced interior and exterior renovations that will soon start on the market.

"We believe that having a public market is important," he said.

He shared 44 million dollars is going towards additions including a farmers market and more vendor spaces.

"We've worked with the city council and the community to design what will go on here at the Broadway Market," he stated.