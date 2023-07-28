Buffalo's Bravest v.s. Buffalo's Finest face off in softball game for mental health awareness

BUFFALO, NY — On Saturday, Buffalo Police Department and Buffalo Fire Department are set to play softball against one another at the Medaille Sports Complex, from 1 to 6 pm.

The softball games will be used to raise money for peer support groups for first responders to cope with the stressors on and off duty.

Matt Cross, the Wellness Coordinator for the Buffalo Police Department tells 7 News that this event is essential for the wellness of officers and firefighters.

