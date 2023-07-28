Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo's Bravest v.s. Buffalo's Finest face off in softball game for mental health awareness

Posted at 7:38 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 07:38:17-04

BUFFALO, NY — On Saturday, Buffalo Police Department and Buffalo Fire Department are set to play softball against one another at the Medaille Sports Complex, from 1 to 6 pm.

The softball games will be used to raise money for peer support groups for first responders to cope with the stressors on and off duty.

Matt Cross, the Wellness Coordinator for the Buffalo Police Department tells 7 News that this event is essential for the wellness of officers and firefighters.

Screen Shot 2023-07-28 at 7.20.33 AM.png

"We are taking out our life struggles and our work struggles on ourselves, and we need to be able to. Vent that somewhere else and help each other and get through this together,"

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!