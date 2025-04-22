'Buffalo's biggest dinner party': Food Truck Tuesdays to return to Larkinville for 12th season

LARKINVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's highly touted as the "largest weekly gathering of food trucks" in Western New York, so prepare your appetite: Food Truck Tuesdays are coming back to Larkinville this summer.

For the 12th year in a row, the popular summer event will set up weekly in Larkin Square, beginning June 3. You'll find food trucks there every Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. The 2025 season wraps up August 26.

According to Larkin Development Group, which oversees the food truck series, there will be a rotation of 42 restaurants throughout the summer. It will welcome roughly 20 each week to Larkin Square. Each truck will offer at least one item certified as a "Healthy Option" by the Independent Health Foundation.

"This continues to be the largest weekly gathering of food trucks in the region," Harry Zemsky, the manager of Larkin Square, said in a statement to 7 News. "Between the variety of trucks, free parking and admission plus live music, Larkin Square is the most fun place to be on Tuesdays for dinner in the summer."

Beverages will be sold onsite, with seating offered around Larkin Square for guests. You are allowed to bring your own seating as well.

Admission and parking are free, which Larkin Development Group says is thanks to presenting sponsor KeyBank and sponsor Independent Health.

The participating food trucks are listed below. You can find each week's rotation of trucks, along with parking information, at LarkinSquare.com

2025 Rotation of Food Trucks serving in Larkin Square:

Andersons Truck

Big Papas Creamery

Breezy Bowls

Buffalo Bros Burgers

Cookie Coma

Cousins Maine Lobster

Coyote Café

Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles LLC

Falafel Bar

Fat Bob's

Green Acres Ice Cream

Hen House

House of Munch

Ice Cream and Chill

Kcafe

Lloyd

Lugia's on Wheels

M & S Street Eats

Mad Sauces

Macarollin

Melt Truck

Mother Cluckers

Sun Cuisine

Sweet Melody’s

Taffy’s

The Cheesy Chick

The Great Aussie Bite

The Polish Villa

Tiny Thai

Tomaso's

Venus Greek

Viola's Submarines

World of Desserts

New Trucks for the 2025 season:

Dimples Food Truck

Lolabobs Comfort Food

Maria's Bene Cibo

Nana's Gourmet Funnel Cakes & Shaved Ice

Nickel City Vice

Pizza Amore

Soda Jerk Soda

TCB Food Truck

The Sangwich Mothe