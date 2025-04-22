'Buffalo's biggest dinner party': Food Truck Tuesdays to return to Larkinville for 12th season

LARKINVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's highly touted as the "largest weekly gathering of food trucks" in Western New York, so prepare your appetite: Food Truck Tuesdays are coming back to Larkinville this summer.
For the 12th year in a row, the popular summer event will set up weekly in Larkin Square, beginning June 3. You'll find food trucks there every Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. The 2025 season wraps up August 26.
According to Larkin Development Group, which oversees the food truck series, there will be a rotation of 42 restaurants throughout the summer. It will welcome roughly 20 each week to Larkin Square. Each truck will offer at least one item certified as a "Healthy Option" by the Independent Health Foundation.
"This continues to be the largest weekly gathering of food trucks in the region," Harry Zemsky, the manager of Larkin Square, said in a statement to 7 News. "Between the variety of trucks, free parking and admission plus live music, Larkin Square is the most fun place to be on Tuesdays for dinner in the summer."
Beverages will be sold onsite, with seating offered around Larkin Square for guests. You are allowed to bring your own seating as well.
Admission and parking are free, which Larkin Development Group says is thanks to presenting sponsor KeyBank and sponsor Independent Health.
The participating food trucks are listed below. You can find each week's rotation of trucks, along with parking information, at LarkinSquare.com
2025 Rotation of Food Trucks serving in Larkin Square:
Andersons Truck
Big Papas Creamery
Breezy Bowls
Buffalo Bros Burgers
Cookie Coma
Cousins Maine Lobster
Coyote Café
Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles LLC
Falafel Bar
Fat Bob's
Green Acres Ice Cream
Hen House
House of Munch
Ice Cream and Chill
Kcafe
Lloyd
Lugia's on Wheels
M & S Street Eats
Mad Sauces
Macarollin
Melt Truck
Mother Cluckers
Sun Cuisine
Sweet Melody’s
Taffy’s
The Cheesy Chick
The Great Aussie Bite
The Polish Villa
Tiny Thai
Tomaso's
Venus Greek
Viola's Submarines
World of Desserts
New Trucks for the 2025 season:
Dimples Food Truck
Lolabobs Comfort Food
Maria's Bene Cibo
Nana's Gourmet Funnel Cakes & Shaved Ice
Nickel City Vice
Pizza Amore
Soda Jerk Soda
TCB Food Truck
The Sangwich Mothe