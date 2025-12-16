Buffalo's Acting Mayor and Police share statistics that show crime is down compared to 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon and Buffalo Police Commissioner Al Wright shared 2025 crime statistics on Tuesday, which show that crime is down compared to 2024.

Year over year, there are reductions in every single category, from violent crimes to property crimes. Scanlon and Wright cited the declines as evidence that the prevention-focused approach to public safety is working.

According to the data, the City of Buffalo recorded 27 homicides year-to-date, a 29% decline from 2024 and a more than 50% reduction compared to the five-year average. It is also the lowest for any single year since at least the 1980s.

You can hear from Scanlon and Wright in the video below.