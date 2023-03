BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Old First Ward Community Association announced the return of its Shamrock Run, set to take place March 11th.

The group expects around 4,600 runners to take part in this year's 8K.

This is the 45th year for the event in Buffalo's Old First Ward.

Runners can pick up their packets and racing garment Saturday, March 4th at 11am at the Old First Ward Community Center.

There's also a virtual run option for those who can't make it in person. You can find more info here.