Buffalonians in Florida assessing the damage from Hurricane Ian

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hurricane Ian officially the "fourth strongest hurricane" to ever make landfall in Florida.

Officials say more than "two million people" are without power. Communities in Fort Myers, Naples and the Southwestern Islands reporting the worst damage.

Colleen and Steve Kosinski's house on Marco Island. Colleen says there are a lot of predators lurking in those floodwaters, "There's all kinds of stuff in that water. Literally, I have seen on my dock crocodile. There are gators, snakes there, sharks in that water." The Buffalo couple bought the Marco Island home 2 and a half years ago and they can't believe the damage Hurricane Ian left behind. Colleen says, "Everything is floating."

Cindy Pajak is also from Buffalo. She was at her condo in Naples, Florida when Ian hit! She says the first floor condos got 3 feet of water. Thankfully, she is on the second floor. Cindy says the storm surge came on quickly and, "Our parking lot and parking garage was full of cars and they were floating." She says people are helping each other as much as they can.

Sue and Marc Clark evacuated before Ian hit their neighborhood in Punta Gorda. They tell 7 News, "Before we moved down from Buffalo, we made a pact if a hurricane is coming we're going and so we left Saturday."

They have friends who were in Ft. Myers when Ian hit and their homes were badly damaged.