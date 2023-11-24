Buffalonians embracing their gratitude this Thanksgiving year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalonians shared their thankfulness as many of them say they’re grateful for family and health.

Some people spoke with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person about appreciating life lessons that were learned this year.

"I’m thankful for all of the lessons I’ve learned in life and all of the people that I don’t talk to anymore and I’m thankful for all the lessons I have yet to learn,” says Walter Davis, a resident.

Davis and others reflect on their personal life like how this year became an eye opener for them.

“Family really do keep you going even like your friends that you call like family they just keep you going,” he says.

“Thank god for what he provide us with life and we do the best with it,” says Sione Akauola, a resident.

Community leader Alexandre Burgos from the West Side in the Avenida San Juan speaks on the togetherness this time of year.

“Here on the West Side there are so much joy especially in our cultural communities,” he says. “You see from all over the world the way that people celebrate the holiday season and it’s just really beautiful to come together.”

“Feliz Día Acción de Gracias.”

Happy Thanksgiving!