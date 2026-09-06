BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens gathered Sunday on Broadway to remember Zaire "Flip" Allison, a 36-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in the Broadway-Bailey neighborhood of Buffalo.

Allison, known throughout the neighborhood simply as "Flip," was a familiar presence on Broadway and Bailey Avenue, often seen rolling through the area in his wheelchair, often going backwards.

His grandmother, Yvette Allison, was among those who attended Sunday's memorial service.

"The whole community took care of him.... family, friends, even strangers," Yvette Allison said.

She said she had seen her grandson just before his death.

"I've seen him the day before all this happened. He said, Nana, 'I'm tired.' He said, 'I'm gonna get myself together.' I said, please do," Yvette Allison said.

She said Allison earned his GED, graduated from Bryant and Stratton, and was a rapper.

His friend Dutch Markell said they rapped together.

"We out here, we're supporting him. He's gonna forever live on through us. Long live Flip," Markell said.

Pastor James Giles of Back to Basics Ministries led the crowd of dozens in a pray.

Shawn McMahon of Erie County Blotter also remembered Allison.

"He was a person. He was a human. He had feelings," McMahon said.

WATCH: Zaire 'Flip' Allison remembered by Broadway-Bailey community after fatal hit-and-run crash

Zaire 'Flip' Allison remembered by Broadway-Bailey community after fatal hit-and-run crash

Rev. Charles Walker II reflected on Allison's place in the community.

"Even though he may have been a menace, he was still a human being, you know, he was our, our Broadway generals," Walker said.

According to police, Allison was in his wheelchair heading south in the northbound lane of Bailey Avenue at the bridge between West Shore Avenue and Pullman Place at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle. Allison was jettisoned from his wheelchair.

That vehicle kept going when a second vehicle hit his wheelchair. He was taken to ECMC where he died of his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them. Tips can be called or texted to 716-847-2255.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

