'You're getting the best': Eight Black-owned businesses to showcase merchandise during Buffalo Sabres games

BUFFALO NY — Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin and the Erie County Level Up program have announced a new initiative called "Diversity Shop at KeyBank Center."

It will bring eight Black-owned businesses enrolled in the program to the KeyBank Center for four Buffalo Sabres games so they can showcase their merchandise.

"These are folks who are out there who are working hard, who are making money, who are in local supermarkets, who are in the airport who have deals but sometimes because of the background that we come from they just don't always have that opportunity to consistently scale up,"

The following businesses will be part of Diversity Shop:



""We have great businesses right here in our community that we can pick and choose and have options from and just know that you're getting the best you being provided with the best"

"I wanna be a catalyst for that change to be more, to create more options for people of color."

In addition, the businesses will attend a stadium retailers workshop with Legends Hospitality and receive a $1,000 business grant.