'You're getting $100-$150 worth of meat': The fun of meat raffles and how they come together

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "What's a meat raffle?". If you are not from Western New York like myself, that's immediately the first question you ask when someone mentions they are going to one.

Since going to one almost seems like a tradition of the region, we wanted to learn not just about what happens at one, but what goes into putting one on. When you attend your first one, it feels like an experience unlike any others. That's how Buffalo Native Katie Bilicki described her first time.

"It’s amazing. From 0-100," Bilicki said. "You win you lose either way it’s so much fun."

Meat raffles are typically put on as fundraisers. While you are having a great time with fellow friends and community members, you are also helping a good cause. That's one thing Clarence native Kelsey Simpson enjoyed about attending her first meat raffle.

"I think it’s a really good idea," Simpson said. "Everyone is here to support each other and the community is all here I love it.

Now as many as you might have already been to, do you know the process behind putting one on? We got a behind the scenes look at one order with Co-Founder of Western New York Meat Raffles Caitlynne Kesty. About how much do you spend to put one on?

"About $2200-$2500 is enough for about 160-400 people," Kesty said. "That's our typical standard."

Kesty has seen some meat raffles spend around $10,000 to accommodate larger crowds of over 600 people. While both amount may seem like large sums of money, most organizations make a profit.

"You know I’ve seen some of them walk away you know raising 20-30 thousand dollars just off of a meat raffle," Kesty said. "It’s a lot less work than doing a basket raffle or anything else of the sorts. You know selling candy bars door to door. It’s a lot easier you know for a 4 hour night and you walk away with a lot of money."

Not only does it make sense for the organizations hosting the meat raffle, but for attendees, it is a great bang for their buck with the $2-$3 buy-ins.

"They are buying multiple tickets each round and they are walking away with you know, everything," Kesty said. "So for that 50 dollars, you’re getting 100 to 150 dollars worth of meat."

It's great fundraising, great community and great savings. If you have not been to one, Biliki has one piece of advice for you.

"Come to a meat raffle," Bilicki said. "Only two dollar buy ins three dollar buy ins. And it’s so easy. All you gotta do is put your money. So easy."