'Your wishes can come true' Greater Buffalo Youth Ballet brings back studio alumna for Cinderella performance

BUFFALO, NY — The Greater Buffalo Youth Ballet and the Royal Academy of Ballet and Dance are presenting the performance of Cinderella with two shows on Saturday at Nichols School.

This performance has a former student joining the cast as the lead of Cinderella, Bethany Kellner from the Hudson Valley Ballet Theatre.

"It feels like a time-warp coming back to the same studio I grew up in," said Kellner.

Kellner started dancing at the Royal Academy when she was 2 and has continued her passion for dance by becoming a professional dancer.

Now seeing students that she danced with become teachers has Kellner feeling nostalgic.

"Some of the younger students I never met before but it's so cool to see them dance in the roles as I used to dance in," said Kellner.

The studio and ballet owner Elizabeth DiStasio-Waddell says this performance has a special meaning for the dancers and audiences.

"Kids always talk about bullying and this story shows it from the beginning that doesn't matter what happens to you, you can always succeed in the end and your wishes can truly come true," said DiStasio-Waddell.

You can buy tickets for the performances on April 13th at Nichols School here.

