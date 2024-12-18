'Your outlet was on fire': Two young men stop fire from spreading in front of Buffalo home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Imagine a fire sparking at your home while away.

That reality hit home for a Buffalo woman who said two young men stopped a fire in her yard.

The two, 19-year-old Ronald Smith and 21-year-old Shaine Wate, came to the rescue and potentially saved the holidays for Tiara Miller.

There is a video that has been shared across various social media platforms, capturing their swift response.

The two friends were walking by when they saw Miller's Christmas lights had caught fire in her front yard.

They made quick work to put the fire out and left this message for the homeowner via ring camera.

Here is how the message on the Ring camera went:

"Your outlet was on fire, your outlet caught on fire!"

"We can't answer the door right now, but if you'd like to leave a message, you can do it now."

"Your outlet is on fire. Hi ma'am, we were just walking by, and your outlet was on fire. We put it out and unplugged it, but we were trying to get your attention to let you know your outlet caught on fire."

"And it burned up your sidewalk and everything."

"So, we just unplugged it to make sure everything was okay. We're going to unplug this one too, to make sure everything is good. You have a great day and hope everything is okay."

The homeowner said she is beyond grateful for their attentiveness and acts of kindness.

She has since been able to reach out to the boys directly to thank them.