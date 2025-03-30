Young inventions showcase big ideas at WNY Invention Convention

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Museum of Science was buzzing with creativity as young innovators took center stage at the Western New York Invention Convention.

The annual event, held at the Buffalo Museum of Science, welcomed students from kindergarten through eighth grade, giving them a platform to pitch their original inventions to a panel of judges.

One standout participant was 9-year-old Landon Brodzinski from Eden Elementary, who tackled a common problem for young athletes—playing football in the cold.

WKBW Landon Brodzinski

"So basically what we did is we took two heating pads and we connected them to some wires and this controller, and so then the snow would melt off and there would be less fumbles. So this could help flag football, the NFL, CFL, AFL, UFL," Landon explained.

WKBW

But the convention isn’t just about science and engineering. Organizers say the event helps students build communication skills, confidence, and real-world problem-solving abilities.

"Listen, it's not just about the science and tech side. It's about the communication, the people skills, the presentation, going through a process from start to finish and having that level of accomplishment and then coming to this event at the Buffalo Museum of Science and getting encouragement from business leaders," one speaker said.

WKBW

The day wrapped up with an award ceremony, celebrating the students' creativity and announcing this year’s winners.

For these young inventors, the convention was more than just a competition—it was a chance to bring their ideas to life and take their first steps toward the future of innovation.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.