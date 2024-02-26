'You won't see another show like this': Mystery From Sand and Ash Magic Show by Rian Lehman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This is not your average magic show. The Mystery From Sand and Ash Magic Show is an interactive show that allows the audience to help determine the outcome of the night. The show is best described to past audience as an escape room meeting a magic show. The show's host, Rian Lehman, has been a magician in the Buffalo area for over a decade.

There are two shows happening this week on Thursday, February 29th and Friday, March 1st at Pearl Street Grill and Brewery. The show starts at 7:30. You can buy your tickets here.

