'You see yourself in a brighter image': Barbershop gives free haircuts to BPD officers

One local barbershop is opening its doors for more than just a fresh cut — a fresh perspective on mental health as well.
Posted at 7:44 PM, Apr 07, 2024
"Haircuts, when it comes to mental health, is probably one of the strongest things next to taking a bath. You look in the mirror, you see yourself in a brighter image, in a better way, and it just gives you a whole different perspective of your own self," said Kenneth Allen, AKA Drip Sanchez.

The celebrity barber giving several high-ranking officers a free haircut at Signature Cutz, using it as an opportunity to talk about mental health, in hopes of reducing the stigma.

"It's non-invasive. They walk through the door, it's a personal experience and then when they're done, we have the opportunity to speak to them about mental health in a casual manner," said Lt. Darren McDuffie, of the Buffalo Police Department.

The plan is to continue giving free cuts to first responders and other community groups.

