'You never recover from losing your child': Buffalo mother searching for answers 10 years after son's murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten years after the murder of her 19-year-old son, a Buffalo mother still restless in her search for answers, and is making sure he is not forgotten.

On December 13, 2013, John Stein III was shot and killed in the driveway of his Riverside home located at 37 Humphrey Street, in Buffalo.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with his mother Monday evening, and Buffalo Police about where this case stands, and how you can help investigators solve it.

"I feel lifeless without him. You never recover from losing your child," Lorie Darnley shared with grief in her eyes.

The mother is still overwhelmed with grief, as she marks 10 years since her son's murder this week.

"I miss everything about him. There is nothing I can say I miss the most about him. His hugs and hearing him say, 'I love you, mom,'" she said.

Her son, who she called 'Johnny' was shot and killed in his own driveway that dreadful night.

This is surveillance video which was released by police around the time of his death, showing moments before the 19-year-old was shot.

The Buffalo Police Department has not not made any arrests in this unsolved case.

"I just pray for justice for my son," Darnley said.

Since his death, the holiday season has not been the same.

The mother told me she sometimes leaves candles on his old porch around the date of his death, in the hopes of feeling his spirit.

Stein left behind a 9-month old and twins, whom his girlfriend was carrying at the time of his death. His then-girlfriend died roughly four years ago, Darnley told Kassahun.

"They're doing good. They are living with their grandmother, in Canada. He also had three step children that he was taking care of. They are all doing as good as they can. They don't have their mother anymore either, so any of them. It was kind of due to Johnny's death. It destroyed her. It broke her heart," she added.

7 News reached out to the City of Buffalo to find out where this case stands.

A spokesperson said police and Crime Stoppers are still offering a $7,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the killer.

Crime Stoppers can be contacted at (716) 867-6161.