'You know I'll never forget this ever': Young Dion Dawkins superfan gets trip of a lifetime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A dreamer's wish came to fruition.

It was a shocking surprise from her favorite person in the world.

"I got jumpscared then I realized it was him and I guess I got so excited," 8-year-old Lexy told 7 News.

The surreal moment was captured through our 7 news cameras at West Herr Automotive Group in East Aurora.

"I didn't even think it was real. It was a complete shock to me yesterday when they told me. We had to trick her into getting here. I told her we were coming for a Dion Dawkins cardboard cutout. That was part of the plan," Lexy's Aunt Michelle explained.

However, 8-year-old Lexy, better known as Shnow Girl, was also given the trip of a lifetime an all expense paid trip to Superbowl LVIII on February 11.

This is all thanks to Dion Dawkins' foundation Dion's Dreamers.

"She's going to experience Usher. Usher shall be at the SuperBowl for the Hafltime Show. She's going to witness greatness. The SuperBowl is something as an athlete, we strive to be in that game and to win that game. So, for her to see greatness and to see the lights and to see the show and just to see just a different level of expertise," Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Dion Dawkins shared.

"You know I'll never forget this ever, until I die," Lexy shared.

Dion's Dreamers started around COVID.

Wherever they felt that the love is needed, they put it there.

The first initiative was to get people food, necessities but then it grew from there to something greater than he could ever imagine.

"Then it turns to mentoring, and then it turns to just going to an alternative school where the kids don't ever see us or is around us and then we're there, then we're playing basketball and just having a meal and just kicking it," Dawkins said.

The goal of "Dion's Dreamers" is to provide underserved communities with mentorship and support to young men and women, and to help those who are dealing with mental, financial or physical hardships.

"I'm feeling love. I'm feeling love. Pureness," Dawkins added. "I told myself I would not get emotional. I do not like to be emotional in front of cameras especially, but when it's true and when it's pure you can only try to hide it for so much."