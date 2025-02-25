'You can't even tell': Cost-effective alternatives to eggs amid soaring prices

EAST AURORA, NY (WKBW) — As egg prices soar nationwide, Patricia Gunner, known as Pattycakes 716, offers affordable egg alternatives for baking in Buffalo.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices reached an all-time high of $4.95 in January 2025, so consumers seek cost-effective substitutes.

Patricia Gunner offers economical alternatives to eggs, such as cornstarch and aquafaba, a liquid made from canned chickpeas.

WKBW Egg alternatives to keep money in your wallet

"You can't even tell there are no eggs," Gunner assured, highlighting the effectiveness of her substitutes.

Gunner's baking services include made-to-order cakes and cupcakes that can be customized to be sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan. She shared that aquafaba, the chickpea juice, can be used directly or cooked down for a thicker consistency.

Gunner's inventive use of ingredients allows her to accommodate dietary restrictions, providing sweets for those who might otherwise go without them.

"I love to be able to make this cake that they're all excited to have and it's like the centerpiece of a party, really," said Gunner.

Gunner's innovative baking solutions allow people to enjoy desserts without the high cost of eggs, making her a valuable resource for budget-conscious bakers.

