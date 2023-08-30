'You can see how we all started in Buffalo' Hispanic Heritage Institute granted federal funding for new museum

BUFFALO, NY — The Hispanic Heritage Institute was given 1 million dollars in American Rescue Act funding on Wednesday.

The construction of the 22 million dollar project is expected to begin this September during Hispanic Heritage month and will be completed in the fall of 2024.

President of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York said Wednesday this is the start of preserving Hispanic history in the Queen City.

This means so much for the community this is the first Upstate New York Hispanic Culture Institute where we are able to not only to celebrate but to preserve it.

A few blocks away from where the institute will be on Niagara Street, the Niagara Cafe is preserving history through the restaurants food.

We are Hispanic all the time and be proud of who you are and keep repeating that to the younger generations to be proud of where you come from.

