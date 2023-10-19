'You can negotiate with your college': Learn about the changes to FAFSA and how you can save money on tuition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's almost that time of year again for high school seniors and current college students. That's right — financial aid time. Notice how it says "almost" though.

That's because there are new changes coming to the Free Application For Student Aid, also known as FAFSA. One of the big changes is the opening date. In previous years, the application would already be open as it launched October 1st.

This year, FAFSA's opening date is set for sometime in December. No official launch day has been announced.

There are typically mixed feelings about the FAFSA application. Buffalo State Freshman Elizabeth Schilling filled out it out for the first time last year when applying to college. Now, after familiarizing herself with the application, she is going to have to relearn the process again.

WKBW Elizabeth Schilling, Buffalo State University freshman and Tonawanda native

"Overall I had a pretty easy time doing it. I think FAFSA does a really good job of breaking it down," Schilling said. "I've heard there's going to be a parents section where they need their own login which wasn't there before."

Elizabeth's mom, Sandy Schilling, was thrilled with the initiative Elizabeth took in completing the FAFSA herself. She thinks that parents should let their child do as much of it as they can.

WKBW Sandy Schilling, Elizabeth's Mom

"Let your student take the lead. Let them learn the deadlines," Sandy said. "[The parent] is not always going to be around to cross the T's and dot the I's."

The FAFSA Simplification Act brought what Congress and the Department of Education calls "a streamlined" application. Along with the new date, these are some of the other basic changes coming to the application:

WKBW Basic changes to FAFSA in upcoming application

Just as families are going to have to learn or re-learn the new FAFSA application, financial aid offices at colleges and universities will be going through the same learning curve. The new opening date and application is expected to have an impact on when families receive their initial financial aid package.

WKBW Dr. Randyll Bowen, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Buffalo State University

"We typically have our first round of award packages right after Thanksgiving, early December," Buffalo State Vice President of Enrollment Dr. Randyll Bowen said. "That date now has been pushed back, it’s likely not gonna happen for us till sometime in January – early February."

When the FAFSA application launches, Bowen says that will be the first time that financial aid offices see the application. He urges families to be patient during this process.

"Be lenient with your financial aid offices and understand that we’re learning just as their learning this whole new process," Bowen said. "This is the first change with the FAFSA in the last 40 years."

With the new FAFSA being streamlined, the new Student Aid Index metric and the expansion of pell grants, there's hope that this will allow for students to receive more aid. There are also other ways outside of your initial package.

Like many college students, I needed more assistance in navigating the financial aid process. Mos.com is a digital platform on web and social media that provides guidance on college finances to students.

With a following of over 100,000 followers across four major social media platforms, the site acts as a great resource for students. Mos.com's Founder and CEO Amira Yahyaoui offered what she considers two of her top tips to helping pay for college.

WKBW Amira Yahyaoui, Founder and CEO of Mos.com

"Most students don’t know about this – you can negotiate with your college," Yahyaoui said. "So instead of it costing $50,000, the college will ask for $30,000, $20,000. We’ve had students who colleges asked for $0. So you’re able to make a case for yourself to pay for college."

After you receive your initial financial aid package, you can submit an appeal. A financial aid appeal is useful for when you have a change in your family's income. Listed below are some examples of changes that can help you build a case for a financial aid appeal:

Mos.com

Here are the steps according to Mos.com about how to appeal your financial aid. If you plan to submit an appeal, your school's financial aid department will give you a more specific list of what they need to begin the process.

Mos.com

If you know that you may need to appeal your financial aid before you receive your initial financial aid package, you can notify the school ahead of time. Your financial aid counselor will then notify you of the earliest you can submit an appeal.

Yahyaoui says this tip is one of the most helpful and successful ways she has seen students receive more money for school. She stressed the importance of taking the time to go through the process.

"It’s important to do it," Yahyaoui said. "I would say even if you don’t win you should try every year. Every year."

Not only are you able to do this yearly, but you are also allowed to appeal multiple times a year.

I learned about the appeal process after watching a TikTok from Mos.com. I went through the appeal process three times during my two years at Syracuse University. The three appeals helped my family and I receive over $20,000 in additional aid. From personal experience — I can tell you — the appeal process works.

The other big tip that Yahyaoui offered as a way to save money is one that many people emphasize — applying to scholarships.

"You have a whole year to apply to scholarships," Yahyaoui said. "You should be applying for a scholarship every week."

Mos.com's blog publishes guides to different scholarships that students can apply to that Yahyaoui says are verified scholarships with actual recipients and funds.

Along with the scholarships, the blog also offers guides to the financial process at different schools, common questions about financial aid and tips such as the appeal process.

Dr. Bowen recommends for parents to utilize their school resources and their financial aid office for any questions in regards to financial aid. By working with your financial aid officer closely and by asking questions, it allows them to build more familiarity with your situation.

As a recent college graduate (May 2023), I understand how confusing the entire process can be. I want to offer my help. If you have any questions about my experience with financial aid or the appeal process, feel free to reach out to me through email or through social media! You can find my contact information here.