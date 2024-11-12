'You can feel the energy' Bills Mafia prepares for Sunday showdown against Kansas City Chiefs

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will take on the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. Business owners and Bills fans are preparing for a showdown.

Danny's South owner Mark Ebeling tells 7 News he is opening his lots early to accommodate more Bills fans.

"It's going to be crazy—it's going to be crazy for the whole area. You know you've got the Big Tree across the street, Prohibition down the street, and O'Neills down the street. We all want this. We can't wait for this," said Ebeling. His lot will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Gameday Hospitality has sold out of the VIP General tickets for its tailgating event. This shows how vital this Bills versus Chiefs game is to fans, especially seeing Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes faceoff.

"It has just been a crazy demand when these two get together, and you see two hall-of-fame quarterbacks going at it, everybody's excited to knock off the undefeated Chiefs," said John Mikulec, founder of Gameday Hospitality.

With national eyes on Highmark Stadium Visit Buffalo Niagara's CEO sent 7 News this statement:

“With national TV coverage of Sunday’s showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, this game is an incredible opportunity for viewers across the country to see what makes Buffalo truly special. As fans tune in, they’ll experience the passion and pride that define our city, alongside glimpses of our historic architecture and waterfront, vibrant attractions, and of course our famous wings. As always, Buffalo is ready to welcome a national audience, showcasing why our city and its dedicated fanbase make us a destination like no other!” Patrick Kaler, CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara

Buffalo Bills fans continue to root for their home team, with Superbowl hopes on their horizon.

"You can feel the energy of the city. You can feel the energy of the team. The team has matured now that they know they must play like a playoff," said Therese Forton-Barnes, Water Buffalo Club owner.

Others hope Sunday's game will bring more good luck for the Bills.

"It is going to be loud; it's going to be packed and full of Buffalove," said Samantha Hartnett, who is visiting from Colorado with her husband.

One Bills Mafia Babe, Jill Borgman Dolan, tells 7 News she hopes to see just one Superbowl with the Bills winning.

"If they go to the Superbowl, I am there for you. I will make it happen," said Borgman Dolan.

Hotels are booking fast, but by Monday evening, there are still some available:

Hyatt Regency and Suites has rooms for Saturday for an average of $275

Hampton Inn Downtown for $235

Westin for $306

Embassy Suites for $271